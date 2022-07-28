Microsoft and Austrade to bring SaaS partners into global markets

Vanessa Sorenson (Microosft) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft and the federal government's Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) are set to launch a new program in September to help partners that offer software-as-a-service with expanding globally.



Starting from September 2022, the Microsoft-Austrade Go Global program will focus on a group of Australian software businesses from the tech giant’s SaaS partner network and help them find business success on a global scale.

Initially, the program will help partners break into the US market.

Some of the partners involved involved to date include Olinqua, Passport 360, WithYouWithMe and Daltrey.

The program offers participants pre-departure services to prepare for the US market, which includes business mentoring, trade and export workshops, as well as “technology-intensive” workshops to remove technical roadblocks for projects.

Also available is in-market support through Austrade’s Landing Pads, which in itself offers a coworking space and office facilities for 90 days, one-on-one assistance from resident Landing Pad managers and entrepreneurs which will commence in San Francisco.

Xavier Simonet, Austrade CEO claimed the Landing Pads have helped over 90 Australian technology scale ups win business and expand internationally.

“The US and Canada is where the greatest number of businesses have seen success, so it is the perfect place for our partnership with Microsoft to start,” he said.

In addition, US-focused sales and marketing and fundraising bootcamps will also be available.

“The economic and trading relationship between Australia and the US is recognised as one of the closest, broadest and most mutually compatible relationships in the world,” said Vanessa Sorenson, chief partner officer at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.

“Our countries share similar economic and regulatory settings, and we know our partners have a desire to enter the US market,” she added.

After September, Microsoft and Austrade plan to expand the program into other international markets via Austrade’s Landing Pad network.

While either organisation did not specifically say where the program would go next, Austrade Landing Pads have been established in Tel Aviv, Shanghai, Berlin and Singapore in addition to San Francisco.