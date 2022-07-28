Innovo nabs UiPath's Andrew Finnie as first CCO

Finnie’s appointment is key to strengthening its customer and partner relationships as Innovo endures a new phase of growth.

DevOps and automation specialist Innovo has hired Andrew Finnie as its first chief customer officer.

Finnie joins Innovo from UiPath and has also worked at organisations such as Nearmap, close-line.com and BOC.

“I have always been an advocate of working with products and people that you truly believe in,” Finnie said. “With top tier leadership - Paul Thorley (Ex-CEO Capgemini) as Innovo's chairman and Nick Finlayson (Ex-VP Capgemini) Innovo's managing director, right through to the delivery teams I am proud to find myself among such talent.”

Finnie previously worked alongside Innovo during his time at UiPath, where he said he witnessed the specialist's experience with cloud, DevOps, quality assurance, testing and intelligent automation.

“I believe this positions Innovo ahead of the talent curve on design and delivery for end-to-end digital transformation,” he said.

Finnie said his first 90 days will consist of evaluating current business pipelines with customers and software partners to ensure Innovo's differentiated IP is optimised and best positioned to be leveraged based on a scalable customer centric design.

Finlayson said Finnie’s appointment is key to strengthening its customer and partner relationships, and building new clients through this next phase of hyper growth for Innovo.

“Andrew will be in charge of all customer relationships and the next phase of growth for Innovo as we pass the 100 staff mark and focus on strong relationships with customers and partners,” he added.

Last year, Innovo was brought in to help 21 small Australian banks to become compliant with the country's Open Banking rules before the deadline of 1 November.