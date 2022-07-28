Menu
Innovo nabs UiPath's Andrew Finnie as first CCO

Innovo nabs UiPath's Andrew Finnie as first CCO

Finnie’s appointment is key to strengthening its customer and partner relationships as Innovo endures a new phase of growth.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

DevOps and automation specialist Innovo has hired Andrew Finnie as its first chief customer officer. 

Finnie joins Innovo from UiPath and has also worked at organisations such as Nearmap, close-line.com and BOC.

Andrew Finnie (Innovo)Credit: Supplied
Andrew Finnie (Innovo)

“I have always been an advocate of working with products and people that you truly believe in,” Finnie said. “With top tier leadership - Paul Thorley (Ex-CEO Capgemini) as Innovo's chairman and Nick Finlayson (Ex-VP Capgemini) Innovo's managing director, right through to the delivery teams I am proud to find myself among such talent.”

Finnie previously worked alongside Innovo during his time at UiPath, where he said he witnessed the specialist's experience with cloud, DevOps, quality assurance, testing and intelligent automation.

“I believe this positions Innovo ahead of the talent curve on design and delivery for end-to-end digital transformation,” he said. 

Finnie said his first 90 days will consist of evaluating current business pipelines with customers and software partners to ensure Innovo's differentiated IP is optimised and best positioned to be leveraged based on a scalable customer centric design.

Finlayson said Finnie’s appointment is key to strengthening its customer and partner relationships, and building new clients through this next phase of hyper growth for Innovo.

“Andrew will be in charge of all customer relationships and the next phase of growth for Innovo as we pass the 100 staff mark and focus on strong relationships with customers and partners,” he added. 

Last year, Innovo was brought in to help 21 small Australian banks to become compliant with the country's Open Banking rules before the deadline of 1 November. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags UiPathInnovo

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 