Menu
The Missing Link scores CVE numbering authorisation

The Missing Link scores CVE numbering authorisation

The MSSP’s security analysts have already found at least 32 zero-day vulnerabilities.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Managed security service provider (MSSP) The Missing Link has been authorised by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program to bring attention to vulnerabilities online.

As a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA), The Missing Link can publish CVE records, which allows program stakeholders to discover and correlate vulnerability information to protect systems against attacks.

It can also assign CVE identification numbers to new vulnerabilities in third-party software not covered by another CNAs purview.

As of publishing, security consultants at the MSSP have found at least 32 zero-day vulnerabilities.

“Our mission has always been to bring clarity to the complex world of ICT security and our CNA authorisation now means we can streamline disclosure of vulnerabilities, communicating them with our customers in a more timely manner,” said The Missing Link application security manager Jack Misiura.

“I’m proud to be part of our team of security experts, who have discovered CVEs, or zero-days, in multiple commonly used products. We’re passionate about finding, disclosing and patching or fixing zero-day vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit the weakness.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags The Missing Link

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 