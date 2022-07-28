Schneider Electric crowns top A/NZ partners

Joe Craparotta (Schneider Electric) Credit: Raymond Korn

Schneider Electric has awarded the efforts of its top-performing partners in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region at its APC by Schneider Electric Channel Awards 2021/22.



The awards acknowledge excellence in sales, distribution, leadership, innovation and value creation in the technology and data centre sector.

Joe Craparotta, vice president of IT business and strategic segments at Schneider Electric, said the awards also recognise and celebrate the commitment of all its partnerships.

“The extraordinary level of innovation, dedication, and commitment to excellence from Schneider’s channel partners has been nothing short of extraordinary in 2021 and 2022,” he said.

“We celebrate all the entrants for these awards, who highlighted their diligence across the year in the commitment to developing new solutions and creating excellent value for all clients.”

Taking out Distributor of the Year 2022 was Ingram Micro, while Dicker Data scored NZ Distributor of the Year 2022.

Meanwhile, Elite Partner of the Year 2022 was Dell Technologies, Premier Partner of the Year 2022 went to BDC Services and Select Partner of the Year 2022 was Mediaform. Across the Tasman, NZ Partner of the Year 2022 was IT Power Services.

In addition, Most Sustainable Partner of the Year 2022 was awarded to Data#3, E-Commerce Partner of the Year 2022 went to Scorptec and R1i Technology took home the gong for Managed Service Partner of the Year 2022.

At the individual level, Partner Sales Champion of the Year went to Luke Jacker from Intelli Systems and Partner Technical Champion of the Year 2022 was handed to Scott Anderson from Subnet

New to Schneider’s award line-up this year, which were determined by a vote open to the channel community, were Distributor – Best in Marketing Campaigns of the Year 2022, Distributor Sales Champion of the Year 2022 and Distributor Technical Champion of the Year 2022.

Of these, Ingram Micro’s camp took out two of the awards, scoring the Best in Marketing Campaigns and Sales Champion of the Year, with the latter going to Johmel Bonete. Meanwhile, Distributor Technical Champion was won by Dicker Data’s Voldis Kains.

In late June, Astrid Groves, Schneider Electric’s general manager for channels, alliances and operations for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, told ARN its old channel program needed to evolve to its newly released iteration, the mySchneider IT Partner Program, as the older program was established 40 years ago.

“It was not built for the current environment that we have today or the partner base that we have today and the partner base we want to have in the future as well,” she said at the time.