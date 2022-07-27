Services Australia flags interest in device management services

Credit: Supplied

Services Australia has flagged its interest in device lifecycle management services for desktops, laptops and tablets.

A request for information (RFI) document released by the Department said Services Australia is interested to find out information on services to support devices across metropolitan, regional and rural areas as well as help desk services.

According to the RFI, the Department has approximately 48,000 staff members, including in partner agencies, with its current policy to refresh devices every three or four years. At the moment, its fleet is made up of 55 per cent being desktops and 45 per cent being laptops and tablets.

Services Australia is also seeking out information covering device sanitisation and disposal, supply and support of accessories, operational reporting, integration with its existing fleet and service level agreements.

In addition, the Department is looking out for potential package bundling, combining mobile and desktop devices compatible with Windows, monitors, wired mice and keyboards, headsets and universal docks.

Services Australia is also planning to use Microsoft Intune and Autopilot to manage the standard operating environment and the software development of its fleet.

The RFI is not being used as a means of shortlisting suppliers, and in fact may not lead to a full tender, but the Department may use the responses to decide on its move towards the service management in the future.

The RFI is open for submissions until 16 August.



