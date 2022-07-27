Aqua Security launches 'reimagined' partner program

New features will bolster ongoing revenue generation and support customers moving into the new era of DevSecOps

Credit: Supplied

Cloud native security provider Aqua Security has revealed its new Advantage Ecosystem program and partner portal.

The reimagined program is designed to support partners and customers through engagement, enablement and execution of Aqua’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP).

The program signals a milestone in a period of growth within the channel for Aqua, doubling its channel and ecosystems teams in the past six-months.

The emphasis on building out an experienced education and enablement team will allow partners to work closely with Aqua’s customer success team to build new certifications focused on each stage of the sales process.

With an ecosystem of more than 250 technology partners, resellers and service providers can harness new program features including a dedicated partner manager, pre-sales and delivery services training, sales and technical alignment and joint marketing development support.

According to Aqua these new features will bolster ongoing revenue generation, accelerate their customers’ digital transformations, and support their move into the new era of DevSecOps and cloud native applications.

Aqua Channel Chief Jeanette Lee Heung said the Advantage Ecosystem program enables partners to build long-term relationships with customers.

“We invested substantial time in evaluating our many partners to better understand what elements are important to their success”, she said.

“The result is an entirely new program arming partners with the resources they need to help their customers leverage cloud native tools with purpose-built security.”

Aqua’s focus is on enabling support services and providing partners with recommendations to take customers through the process of achieving and continually supporting CNAPP maturity.

“Aqua Advantage provides development and enablement for partners to deliver this critical support through services offerings, and it’s a powerful solution for all stakeholders.”, Lee Heung said.

Current partners within the program include global and regional leaders such as PwC, IBM, Optiv, Trace3, Lightstream, Benchmark, Actar, Yaman, Waltlabs, WM Promus, OSS Group, Contino, and AWS. CMD Solutions is one of the first fully Aqua certified partners in the growing ecosystem.

OSS Group managing director Ian Soffe said the Kiwi IT solutions integrator was looking to embed security posture into every life cycle of cloud migration and cloud deployment.

“For our clients it really matters that they have a single method that enables them to secure their workloads in the cloud without being constrained by the limitations of traditional network or web application firewalls.”, he said.

“It enables customers to scale the performance of their cloud workload using container-based solutions or server-less functions without a change in the tools that provide security posture.”

“Being able to shift left is essential to many of our customers with an existing DevOps pipeline looking to convert to DevSecOps.”



Aqua Security recently hired Robert D’Amico to lead Asia Pacific (APAC) as part of its expansion plan across the region.



