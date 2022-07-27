Ex-N-able Jamie Deveaux heads up Dropsuite A/NZ channel sales

Will lead sales and go-to-market efforts in the A/NZ region in the new role.

Former N-able director Jamie Deveaux has been appointed head of channel sales for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), expanding the company’s focus on managed service providers (MSP).



Based in Sydney, Deveaux will lead sales and go-to-market efforts in the A/NZ region in the new role, focusing on building the vendor’s brand through its channel.



He comes into the role after an eight-month stint as a sales consultant at Think Technology Australia. He also held the title of SolarWinds MSP director of sales for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for over two years, which included during the time when the business rebranded back to N-able.

He also was appointed to head up Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) management solution provider Augmentt Technology’s APAC expansion.

Dropsuite CEO Charif El-Ansari said Deveaux's appointment was part of its strategy for continuing to build on its long term growth.

Deveaux said that he decided to take the role as he held similar beliefs to that of El-Ansari.

“The opportunity at Dropsuite appealed to me after sharing many of the same views as our CEO, Charif El-Ansari: championing and striving for operational excellence, speedy implementation of new great ideas and building a solid, committed team focusing on the users and partners of our products,” he added.