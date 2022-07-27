RedBear achieves modern compute distinction in AWS Level 1 MSSP

Becomes one of the first AWS partners to do so.

Doug Woodford (RedBear IT) Credit: RedBear

Cloud and managed security service provider (MSSP) RedBear IT has achieved Modern Compute Specialisation Distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 MSSP Competency.

This new distinction recognises that RedBear has successfully met Level 1 Managed Security Services baseline requirements and additional technical and operational requirements for providing customers with a deep level of modern compute security services for AWS environments.

AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP to address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices and 24/7 incident response.

RedBear managing director Doug Woodford claimed the business was one of the first AWS partners to achieve the Modern Compute Specialisation Distinction in the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency.

Other partners that have achieved Level 1 MSSP specialisations include the likes of Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Hitachi, IBM, Proficio and Wipro.

“Our team is dedicated to helping companies enhance cloud security and reduce cyber risk by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides,” Woodford said.

Safety Champion Software is an Australian provider of safety management software and services and uses RedBear IT for its cyber security expertise.

“Our client’s data is of paramount importance to them and us, so partnering with cyber security experts like RedBear IT was an easy decision,” Safety Champion Software founder and director Craig Salter said.

“This relationship has allowed our team to focus on their areas of expertise, while having the confidence that our system’s security is always front of mind.”

AWS recently revealed six new specialisation categories added to AWS’ Level 1 MSSP Competency, which are aimed at providing customers with a way of identifying partners that have been verified by AWS security experts.

According to AWS, partners with these competency categories offer 24/7 monitoring and response services past those that are available through the cloud giant’s Level 1 managed security services baseline.

These categories are identity behaviour monitoring; data privacy event management; modern compute security monitoring for containers and serverless technologies; managed application security testing; digital forensics and incident response support; business continuity and ransomware readiness to recover from potentially disruptive events.

These MSSP competency categories also include AWS’ the ten foundational Level 1 MSS baseline services.