NSW Govt adds Oracle to cloud panel

List of suppliers swells to 18 in the past few weeks.

Oracle has been added to the NSW Government’s cloud purchasing arrangements (CPA) panel and renewed a five-year Whole-of-Government (WoG) contract.

The agreement enables the NSW Government to tap Oracle’s integrated suite of enterprise cloud applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

With two Oracle Cloud data regions in Australia, agencies can move, build, and run all workloads and cloud applications in local environments while complying with regional data regulations.

Oracle joins the likes of AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Vault Systems, NetApp, Rackspace, RackCorp and AUCloud.

This is alongside service providers including AC3, Macquarie Telecom, Ethan Group, Tesserent, Datacom, Centorrino Technologies, Sliced Tech and TCS.

In the past few weeks the panel has swelled to 18 providers, aligning with the NSW government’s mandate for agencies to use public cloud for a minimum of 25 per cent of their ICT services by next year.

“Building on our already strong partnership with government agencies in Australia - from federal to state and local – we continue to deepen our dedication with the public sector on all fronts,” Oracle A/NZ regional managing director and vice president Cherie Ryan said.

“At a federal level, we have recently been granted certification at the Certified-Strategic level under the Australian Government’s Hosting Certification Framework (HCF), making it easier for government agencies to bring their most critical national systems to the cloud.

“Being appointed to NSW Government’s CPA Panel enables more state government agencies to move to the next stage of their digitally enabled transformations. As NSW continues its journey to transform and accelerate digital service delivery, we are committed to playing our part and contributing to the transformation for Australia’s citizens and digital economy.”