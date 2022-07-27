AWS launches new security and MSSP partner competency categories

14 different categories across the two competencies.

Amazon Web Service (AWS) has charged its focus on partners with security-related offerings through new the release of categories for its security and managed security service provider (MSSP) competencies.



During the annual AWS re:Inforce conference, AWS said it has relaunched its Security Competency featuring eight new categories it claims align with work streams and functional areas that “customers commonly encounter during their cloud journey”.

The new categories are identify and access management; threat detection and response; infrastructure security; data protection; compliance and privacy; application security; perimeter protection and core security.

Of these categories, the first six are available for software and services, while the last two are available for services only.

Meanwhile, six new specialisation categories are being added to AWS’ Level 1 MSSP Competency, which are aimed at providing customers with a way of identifying partners that have been verified by AWS security experts.

According to AWS, partners with these competency categories offer 24/7 monitoring and response services past those that are available through the cloud giant’s Level 1 managed security services baseline.

These categories are identity behaviour monitoring; data privacy event management; modern compute security monitoring for containers and serverless technologies; managed application security testing; digital forensics and incident response support; business continuity and ransomware readiness to recover from potentially disruptive events.

These MSSP competency categories also include AWS’ the ten foundational Level 1 MSS baseline services.

The introduction of these categories come as the cloud giant launched AWS Cloud WAN, a managed WAN service to simplify global network deployments, earlier in July.

It also launched AWS Mainframe Modernisation, a mainframe-migration service that promises to help Big Iron customers move apps to the cloud, into general availability in June.