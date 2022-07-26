Software Combined buys Perth's Omnitronics

Credit: Dreamstime

Software aggregator Software Combined has continued to add to its acquisition tally, this time snapping up Perth-based communications system provider Omnitronics.

Established in 1981, Omnitronics is a specialist provider of radio dispatch systems, interoperability and communications management products with offices in Perth, Brisbane and Miami, Florida.

Omnitronics also has an international network of distributors and resellers across the US, the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-enabled flagship product Omnicore Enterprise Dispatch is used by organisations across public safety, mining, oil and gas, maritime and the urban transport industry sectors.

Software Combined CEO Evert den Hollander said the acquisition adds a B2B product in what he considers to be an important niche. This marks Software Combined's fifth acquisition this year after making a quadruple acquisition in May featuring Streamtime, Scope Systems, Energy Inspection and MacroView.

Omnitronics CEO John Florenca said Software Combined’s expertise, capabilities and financial backing will unlock growth opportunities.

Founded in 2019, Software Combined provides owners or managers of software businesses with access to capital or liquidity options with the assurance that the company they’ve built will continue.

“The operating environment is currently volatile, particularly for IT business owners looking for capital or orderly exit. We commit to protect the business, optimise operations and inject capital for long-term growth,” Hollander said. “Software Combined can offer that stability.”