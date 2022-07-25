Menu
IT&C expands further into QLD with BES acquisition

IT&C expands further into QLD with BES acquisition

Already has offices in Brisbane, Central Coast and Gold Coast.

Sasha Karen
Michael Sobota (Intellectual Technology & Communication)

Credit: Intellectual Technology & Communication

Intellectual Technology & Communication (IT&C) has entrenched itself further into Queensland through the acquisition of Brisbane-based BES Information Technology Systems (BES IT Systems).

Based in Springwood, BES offers IT solutions to a range of customers, such as education, private, not-for-profit and government organisations, with Clarks Logan City Buses among its clientele. 

The acquisition sees IT&C expand its geographical footprint, with offices already in Brisbane, Central Coast and Gold Coast, as well as Sydney and Melbourne.

Michael Sobota, IT&C Group director and COO, has been appointed as director of BES as of 1 July, taking over from founder Alexa Bowen, who is to leave the business after the handover period.

“Their [BES] procurement abilities will be an immediate asset to our business and we truly believe the augmentation of the MSP side of the business will see it thrive,” he said.

“We were drawn to the loyalty that is part of a family-owned business and look forward to the road ahead working together with the team.” 

All other BES employees have remained with the business, which is expected to retain its branding, with a BES spokesperson claiming it will be “business as usual”.

“For us as a company, it is an opportunity to serve our customers even better and offer them extended IT capabilities. With our combined knowledge and shared common values, we will develop into a much stronger organisation moving forward,” the spokesperson added.


