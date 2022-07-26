Efex acquires Albury-based In Touch Office Technology

In Touch will remain a local business, retaining all existing employees while expanding its line of services.

Regional managed services provider efex has acquired Albury-based hardware and IT support provider In Touch Office Technology.

With a team of eight, In Touch provides a range of IT services, remote management and network implementation, as well as a range of PCs, laptops, software solutions and peripherals, with local support and maintenance.

With the new backing of efex, In Touch will remain a local business, retaining all existing employees while expanding its line of services to include in-house voice and data services, which were previously provided by a third party.

Employing over 300 people across 23 locations nation-wide, efex had a small presence in Albury however the acquisition now cements this commitment to the region.

In Touch Office Technology has been operating in the Albury Wodonga,Southern NSW and Northern Victoria regions for over 15 years.

“Our In Touch team will be able to support businesses with a broader range of products, services and skills that are the best fit to help teams work securely and productively in the office or remotely,” efex CEO Nick Sheehan said.

“The acquisition makes sense for us, combining the overlapping services and customers while expanding the product offerings for our regional clients was an organic step towards growth.”

The business was sold to efex by owners Ken Dick and Alan King.

In Touch manager Nathan Dick will continue in his management role as Albury branch manager. With 14 years of company experience, he intends to use the backing of efex to expand the offering to its small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) and government customers across a wide range of sectors, including accountancy, medical, education and engineering firms.

“This is great news for our customers. We understand the nuances of running a business in regional Australia and we know the types of services that will make life easier for them,” Dick said.

In Touch Office Ken Dick added nothing will change for its valued customers.

“We will continue to be run by the same capable local team who understand local businesses best. We will continue to operate out of the same building and ensure our customers are looked after in the way they are accustomed to,” he said.

“We look forward to extending our offering to include voice and data capabilities, powering the growth of regional businesses.”

In January, efex significantly boosted its presence in Adelaide through the acquisition of Logic Plus.

Under the terms of that deal, Logic Plus continued to operate autonomously with CEO Joanna Chronis staying at the helm along with its 80-strong staff.