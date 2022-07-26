Menu
Tesserent promotes George Katavic to head federal govt division

George Katavic (Tesserent)

Credit: Tesserent

Tesserent has promoted cyber security firm and subsidiary North’s managing director George Katavic to lead its federal government division.

Comprising of North, Claricent and Pearson, Katavic will head up Tesserent Federal as its managing partner and is expected to play a “pivotal” role in expanding its cyber security services in Canberra, according to Tesserent CEO Kurt Hansen.

The latter two companies within the division were acquired by Tesserent in December 2021 for $33 million.

“Katavic will further leveraging the depth and breadth of his experience and building on the strong relationships that he holds in Canberra,” Hansen said.

“Katavic has built an exceptional team in his time at North, which will be a key foundation to our future growth in federal government contracts.”

Prior to his role as managing director at North, a position he held for over four years, he worked at DXC Australia, CSC Consulting, Opticon Australia, UXC and BCT Group.

Katavic said he will contribute to the strategic expansion, uplift capability of the business and will work to protect Australian assets and defences.

“Tesserent has more than 400 of Australia’s top security practitioners and I am passionate about helping to turbocharge growth and support federal government clients in enhanced cyber risk management," he said. 

“The talent shortage and developing young talent is also a critical priority and I look forward to accelerating our graduate and cadet program to ensure we continue to expand our talent base and future pipeline to meet ongoing government demand."

The establishment of Tesserent Federal comes almost a year after the company announced that North, alongside Seer Security, would remain separate from the brand consolidation that created Tesserent Defend, Detect, Cloud and NZ.


Tags PearsontesserentClaricentNorth

