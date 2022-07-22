Nexgen Australia among inaugural Webex wholesale partners

James Harb (Nexgen) Credit: Supplied

Nexgen Australia has been named as one of the inaugural partners for Cisco's new Webex wholesale program.



The Spirit Technology Solutions subsidiary is one of the first partners to sign up for the program within the local market as trials take place with several unnamed global service providers.

Cisco launched the wholesale program for service providers focused on providing Webex solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB).



According to Cisco, the wholesale route-to-market program contains a single commercial agreement and a self-service platform to deliver Webex-related managed services and co-branded offers.

The program features consumption-based billing with fixed, predictable per-user/per-month package pricing with several invoicing options.

Meanwhile, the onboarding process includes Cisco experts on hand and is paired online training and a set of migration and marketing toolkits.

"By tapping into the brand power of respected service providers and combining it with our inclusive Webex technology, rapid innovation and complete collaboration portfolio, we are creating winning partnerships that address the communication needs of small and medium-sized businesses and help them thrive in a hybrid work world," said Jeetu Patel, Cisco EVP and GM of security and collaboration.



The initial packages available through the program include Webex Calling up to 100 users, common area calling for shared use and common area locations and phones and Webex Meetings for up to 1,000 users.

Also available is Webex Suite, which contains the previous three packages as well as "advanced features".

Speaking about joining the wholesale program, Nexgen Australia director James Harb, director said: "We wanted to bring our customers the benefits of advanced enterprise collaboration tools without the IT complexity and cost that it usually means. When searching for a cloud-based UCaaS [unified communications-as-a-servce] solution, Webex was the obvious choice.

"We are an all-digital shop running high-velocity, high-volume transactions. Offering Webex through Cisco's new wholesale route-to-market means we can continue to lead the way helping Australian businesses achieve more through the latest technology."

More Cisco devices and cloud services targeting the SMB market are expected to launch later this year, the vendor added.

Last month, Cisco announced its plan to exit Russia and Belarus amid the former's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.