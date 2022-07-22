Fujitsu scores $15M worth of Defence contracts

Graeme Beardsell (Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu has won a duo of contracts with the Department of Defence worth $15.1 million.

The first contract, worth $8 million, will see Fujitsu deliver a new hosting solution to support what Defence referred to as “collaborative precision geolocation”.

Spanning more than two years, the contract was awarded following an open tender and will see the global systems integrator leverage Defence’s enterprise hardware and software.

The second contract will span one year and is valued at $7.1 million. As part of the deal, Fujitsu will provide support, maintenance and development of an existing collaborative communication system used with Australian international partners, Defence told ARN.

“Fujitsu was selected as the partner for [each contract] based on their response to the approach to market,” Defence added.

The win follows Fujitsu’s mammoth deal with NSW’s Rural Fire Service to deploy a fleet of mobile data terminals under a $60-million contract, which was announced earlier this week.

The contract will see Fujitsu develop, install and maintain incident response across more than 5,000 RFS vehicles over a five-year period.

Meanwhile, Defence recently handed out a number of cyber security-related contracts, including a $7-million deal to archTis for secure information collaboration across the agency.

It also tapped CyberCX to aid with the development of its 10-year Cyber Security Strategy through a $3.9 million contract.