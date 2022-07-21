KPMG to deliver Workday HR and finance systems for Melbourne Uni

Will deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management.

L-R: Christa Gordon (KPMG), Paul Harper (University of Melbourne), David Kelly (KPMG), Liz Sonnenberg (University of Melbourne) Credit: KPMG

The University of Melbourne has selected KPMG Australia to roll out new HR and finance solutions using Workday.



Under the agreement, KPMG is to deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management for the university.

Brian Collins, University of Melbourne executive director business services and CIO, said the upgrade will allow the university to both simplify and enhance its processes.

This, he continued, will result in the university providing an optimal experience for staff and its over 54,000 students.

Christa Gordon, national managing partner for KPMG Australia's Management Consulting division, said this was an “important” project for the firm and takes its relationship with the university “into this new and important phase”.

“This is a recognition of the scale and capability we have built in our Business Transformation, Technology implementation and Workday practices,” she said.

“It is also testimony to the role of our unique “KPMG Powered” methodology which leverages sector-specific knowledge with market-leading technology transformation capabilities.”

Last month, KPMG Australia turned to former IBM executive Stuart Lewis to lead its Asia Pacific alliances division.