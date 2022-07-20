Avanade and EY to deliver Microsoft-focused skills course

Will provide the skills to become a consultant either within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem or its client base.

Glenn Wightwick (University of Technology Sydney) Credit: Microsoft

Avanade and EY are collaborating alongside Microsoft and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) on a course focused on bolstering the business techology skills of students.



The Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation course sets out to address the ongoing skills shortage in tech by providing the skills to become a consultant, either within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem or its client base.

It also utilises real-world case studies and implementation practice provided by Avanade and EY.

Microsoft also said the parties involved are aiming to produce 1,200 graduates over the next two years, with the course being delivered online and estimated to take eight to ten months to complete on a part-time basis.

“At UTS, we understand the importance of lifelong learning, and the benefit of partnering with leading companies to co-design education courses that have real-world value and that fill current and future skill gaps,” said Glenn Wightwick, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of enterprise at UTS.

“The Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation is a perfect example of this. Not only does it equip students with the skills required to take advantage of a huge opportunity in the market, but it also brings together the expertise of our world-class educators at UTS in their Faculty of Art and Social Sciences and UTS Business School, the advanced technologies of Microsoft and the valuable real-world experiences of EY and Avanade.”

The course was co-designed by Microsoft and the UTS in partnership with Avanade and EY, with Microsoft claiming it sets out to combine technology skills with human-centric skills, such as creative thinking, problem solving, collaboration, adaptability and emotional intelligence.

The course is open now and is to start from October.

This is the latest example of UTS working together with channel partners. In November last year, UTS' Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research and Indigenous Technology announced they were working together to pilot an IT and innovation training program.

Called the Mirrinj Indigenous Student Program, it was described at the time of its announcement as providing development opportunities for Indigenous tertiary students and youth.

Later that month, integrator NTT and UTS announced they had partnered up to work on smart city technology solutions for NSW.