NSW Telco Authority taps Optus for Kymeta antennas

Will allegedly be the largest fleet of Kymeta antennas in Australia.

Gladys Berejiklian (Optus) Credit: Mike Gee

NSW Telco Authority has chosen Optus to deploy what the telco claims is the “largest fleet of Kymeta antennas in Australia” for use by the state’s emergency services.

The deployment expands the NSW Telco Authority’s existing partnership with Optus and will see the telco provide an additional eight ruggedised Kymeta U8 flat panel antennas.

According to Optus, the U8 is a portable ‘Comms on the Move’ antenna, provided in a ruggedised case “which allows for easy transport and setup”.

Optus claimed that the antennas will provide the NSW Telco Authority with the ability to leverage the Optus satellite footprint to establish a virtual point-of-presence, supporting critical communications when existing infrastructure has been compromised.

Forming part of a $300,000-project, the antennas will primarily support data connectivity for deployable Cell on Wheels infrastructure, the telco added.

“Optus is proud to play such a big part in supporting the New South Wales Telco Authority by providing critical communications infrastructure through Optus’ world-class network and innovative satellite technology,” said Gladys Berejiklian, who was appointed as Optus’ managing director for business and enterprise back in February.

“This infrastructure keeps NSW’s emergency services connected so they can continue to carry out the essential work that they do in our regional communities.”

The NSW Telco Authority is currently scouring the telecommunications market to help roll out the national mobile broadband network for emergency services.

Known as the Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB), the new program is intended to deliver a mobile broadband capability to help emergency service organisations (ESOs) communicate more easily with one another across Australia.