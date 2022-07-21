Govt department to replace data centres with IaaS

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

A federal government department is set to replace its existing data centres and IT operations with an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) set-up.



The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts has released a request for tender (RFT) to find a provider that can design, migrate, test and provide a new cloud-based IaaS solution in a three year agreement with three one-year extensions.

The new solution is to come in and replace the Department’s existing IT infrastructure arrangement, which it defines as a blend of “infrastructure, external and in-house arrangements, amalgamated following previous machinery of government changes”.

Under the tender, the Department is looking for a partner to supply cloud design, migration and testing and acceptance services.

For the IaaS solution itself, the government expects improvements across IT infrastructure stability, performance and visibility and services reporting, as well as predictable service costs.

It is also looking for interim support services for the new system.

Not included in this RFT however is longer-term IT service management, as the Department plans to release another tender in the second quarter of FY2022-23 to find such a supplier.

This is expected to cover the operation of a service desk, desktop support, regional support, network support and to monitor and manage the new IaaS solution.

The IaaS tender is open until 15 August, with services to start in October.

Back in April, the then-Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications searched for an asset management solution to cover Australian territories.

At the time, it sought a partner to bring in a central asset register to handle information about the assets of the territories, which includes the Indian Ocean Territories, Norfolk Island and the Jervis Bay Territory.