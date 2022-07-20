Armis continues Aussie push with Dicker Data

Follows Armis’ launch of a base in Melbourne.

L-R: Tony Lam (Dicker Data), Suzanne Wilson (Dicker Data), Vlad Mitnoveski (Dicker Data), Evan Thomas (Armis) and Pennie Stephens (Dicker Data). Credit: Dicker Data

US-based smart device security vendor Armis has tapped Dicker Data as its second distributor for the Australian market.

Dicker Data channel partners will now gain access to the Israeli-founded internet of things (IoT) specialist’s asset intelligence platform.

Armis opened an Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Melbourne in April, hiring nine technical and sales with former Nutanix manager Andrew Draper as its APAC lead.

Dicker Data will sit alongside Armis' other local distributor Sektor.

In an effort to now accelerate its Australian footprint, Armis will be able to deploy its enterprise intelligence solutions for managed, unmanaged and internet of things (IoT) devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS).

“As a best-in-class security platform, we believe we can fully support each other in our efforts to address the digital and cyber security needs of Australian organisations,” said Evan Thomas, Armis Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) partner business manager.

“Dicker Data will assist us in reaching a diverse range of industries in Australia, such as healthcare, mining, critical infrastructures, government, e-commerce, transportation and energy.”

For the distributor, the addition of Armis forms part of its recent push into the security market after snapping up defunct distributor Hills’ security division in February.

Dicker Data also bolstered the division with the additions of Carbon Black + Webroot and OpenText Security Solutions last month.

“Our partnership [with Armis] is another example of how Dicker Data continues to expand offerings to meet the evolving cyber security challenges in Australia,” added Vladimir Mitnovetski, the distributor's executive director and COO.