Fujitsu wins $60M mobile data terminal gig with NSW RFS

Fujitsu Australia has won a $60-million contract to deploy a fleet of mobile data terminals to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

The global systems integrator will develop, install and maintain incident response across more than 5,000 RFS vehicles over a five-year period.

The terminals will use Amazon Web Services- (AWS) hosted software from Adashi Systems and will have access to information such as satellite and topography imagery and weather updates.

The mobile data terminals will also connect fire fighters to the NSW RFS computer aided dispatch (CAD) system, which is managed by Fujitsu.

According to an announcement by Fujitsu, the upgrade forms part of the 76 recommendations set out by the independent NSW Bushfire Inquiry – which was established in response to the 2019-20 black summer bushfires – and is part of a $192 million NSW grant to improve and provide new emergency infrastructure for firefighters.

“Following the NSW Bushfire Inquiry, we’ve been working with the NSW government and our partners to advance the recommendations set out in the report and ultimately improve how we plan, prepare and respond to bush fires,” said Rob Rogers, NSW RFS commissioner.

“Our partnership with Fujitsu is one example of how we’re achieving this and we believe digitising our operations will help us be more agile and enhance our firefighting capability.”

Fujitsu has begun building the integration systems, using cloud-based infrastructure to run the Adashi software platform. The terminals will be deployed into NSW RFS vehicles will commence at the end of 2022.

“Fujitsu is pleased to be helping the NSW Rural Fire Service improve frontline situational awareness for firefighters and protect our rural communities, people, property and the environment,” said Dave Lennon, head of public sector industry at Fujitsu Australia.

“We are so proud that our dedicated emergency services practice and experienced teams are able to deliver transformational innovation that helps our heroic fire fighters in life threatening situations.”

In conjunction with this contract, Fire and Rescue NSW is also preparing to upgrade its own communications system in partnership with vehicle mobility specialist Advanced Mobile IT (AMIT).

The 12 month project will see AMIT integrate FRNSW's vehicle communications hub solution which includes Cobham 323 satellite unit, Motorola APX8500 radio bricks with Sierra MG90 router and Motorola GNX6 (vehicle telemetry) units into the fire trucks.