ASI Solutions nabs Data#3 talent for Tasmania expansion

Follows the MSP’s appointment to the Tasmanian state government ICT hardware panel.

Frank Di Palma (ASI Solutions) Credit: ASI Solutions

ASI Solutions has appointed former Data#3 account executive Frank Di Palma to spearhead its expansion efforts in Tasmania.



In the brand new role, Di Palma will be based in Hobart and will be tasked with leading the managed services provider’s (MSP) operational and growth expansion as part of its Tasmanian growth strategy.

He will also focus on the delivery of its contract to the state’s whole-of-government ICT hardware panel, which the MSP joined last month and was a "significant" win for the business, according to ASI managing director Nathan Lowe.

“We’re excited to welcome Frank Di Palma to the Tasmanian team,” said Justin Lowe, director of ASI Solutions.

“Frank brings to the market our Microsoft skillset and focus on modern management. His experience in service delivery and consulting is a real asset for our local expansion in Tasmania.

“ASI Solutions’ core focus is on customer experience and we are confident that Frank will apply a consultative approach to successfully deliver digital transformational projects for Tasmanian customers.”

Di Palma comes into the role after over four years at Data#3 as an account executive. Prior to this, he held roles at CGI and Neotechnology Business Solutions.

“I am excited to be working with ASI Solutions, a company with over 35 years of experience in providing innovative, pioneering technology solutions,” Di Palma said.

“I look forward to taking on the task of growing the local team in Tasmania and the opportunities this will provide for customers, both current and future, in the region.”

The appointment of Di Palma and ASI’s Tasmanian expansion efforts comes after what the MSP claimed was a successful 2022 financial year, with over $150 million and revenue and expanded its staff count across Australia and New Zealand to 160 employees.

In addition to joining Tasmania's whole-of-government ICT hardware panel, ASI also joined Western Australia's government's Common Use Arrangement earlier this month, dictating which suppliers can sell particular brands of desktops, notebooks, tablets and other computing and mobile devices, to which agencies.