Sektor strikes A/NZ deal with Bosstab

Credit: Bosstab

Auckland-based distributor Sektor has signed an agreement with tablet accessory manufacturer Bosstab for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Melbourne-headquartered Bosstab specialises in stands and mounts for tablets, which have risen in demand as tablets replace bulkier PC and point of service terminals.

Products include wall mount and floor stands for retail stores, restaurants, exhibitions, kiosks and visitor check-in. According to Sektor, Bosstab wanted to expand their reach within A/NZ and saw a distribution partnership as the answer.

“Our partners build solutions that include tablet devices, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors,” said Cameron Arnold, general manager of Sektor Australia.

“We have tablets in our portfolio, so these high-quality, well-designed tablet stands are a great addition to our range, and will help our partners build even better solutions for their clients.”

For Bosstab, which has an office in Dallas and is looking to expand its operations into Europe, the deal will enable the vendor to scale the business.

“Sektor is the distributor with the greatest reach and many of the organisations that we have in our sights already deal with them,” said Ryan Raubenheimer, Bosstab general manager.

“Sektor are upfront and honest about everything and dealing with them is a very positive experience. They were the obvious and only choice as our distribution partner.”

Last year, Sektor struck distribution deals with payment terminal vendor Pax and enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendor SOTI for both A/NZ and Asia Pacific.