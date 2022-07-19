Oreta launches senior exec IT information tool

Sachin Verma (Oreta) Credit: Supplied

Managed services provider (MSP) Oreta has launched its own intellectual property in the form of a tool aimed at non-technical executives responsible for IT operations.



Named GlanceX, the tool takes data from sources, including multi-vendor technology platforms, and turns it into information for managed services customers to manage their business from a financial and commercial perspective.

However, it is designed to complement existing tools, instead of replacing them outright, providing “agility and business value”.

“Senior executives do have this information; however, it is in disparate systems and often at a technical level of detail that isn’t easily digestible,” Oreta said in a statement.

“Consequently, they have to rely on others and waste their own time getting the information they need which is not sustainable.”

The information is presented in a “at a glance” view, according to the MSP, allowing c-suites to flag issues as they appear.

Meanwhile, the drill-down capability provides a more in-depth view, highlighting when and where problems occur.

This, Oreta adds, allows CIOs to make investing and divesting decisions focusing on cost efficiency.

The attention of bringing together information from disparate systems in particular is something that the MSP flagged as a priority at the start of the year.

Speaking to ARN, Orerta co-founder and managing director Sachin Verma said in March this year that the MSP was seeing “customers [wanting] consistency/consolidation when it comes to their vendors”.

He also said that the MSP was also investing in security and cloud vendors.