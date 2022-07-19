Atturra removes data ‘bottleneck’ for Peoplecare

Stephen Kowal (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Australian health fund Peoplecare has tapped Atturra to centralise its business-critical systems and legacy cloud applications.

The publicly listed IT service provider was handed the task of implementing Boomi’s AtomSphere Platform and “establish standards” for the integration process.

Peoplecare wanted a solution that would support citizen integrators within its organisation and sought a partner for the implementation, with Boomi referring to Atturra.

“Peoplecare needed a solution and partner duo that aligned with its culture,” said Jason Frost, executive general manager of Atturra data and integration.

“With experience enabling FSI clients across Australia and our hand-in-glove Boomi relationship, we were a great fit, offering up a solutions architect to work in-house that neatly slotted into the Peoplecare team for the initial roll out.

“We’re helping [Joanne Williams, enterprise solutions lead at Peoplecare] and her team get it right from the start, creating a centralised data framework, instead of treating integration point to point.”

The project saw Peoplecare turn toward Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to integrate its various applications after struggling with data retrievals for a number of years.

Indeed, Peoplecare said its former primary system HAMBS, which is share-owned by 20 other health funds, always put them 24 hours behind with data retrieval.

“By linking our systems and data, we’re overriding our disparate architecture and getting to know our members better than ever before,” said Williams.

“Whether it’s in our mobile app or on the desks of our 140 contact centre agents, we’ve made more member data visible and available in a singular interface. We can now instantly see when someone is going to the hospital or why a claim may have failed and recommend a solution."

Williams said Boomi was selected due to its ability to “easily break down data silos with a simple drag-and-drop user interface that visualises process flows”.

Nathan Gower, head of business development, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Boomi, said Australian health insurance funds increasingly need to find a way to cut through the competition.

“By removing the bottlenecks across the company’s complex mutual and managed health fund operations, Peoplecare can now make more member data readily available, providing a more personable service and making the moments in a members’ lifetime health journey matter,” he said.

Just over a year ago, the business formerly known as FTS Group rebranded to Atturra and now has eight brands – Anatas, Veritec, Cubic Consulting, Esam Consulting, Galaxy42, KoBold, Mentum Systems and Noetic – under its umbrella.

Atturra is now set to add MOQ to its company portfolio after tabling a $15-million acquisition offer late last month.