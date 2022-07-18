ATO seeking e-invoicing panel refresh

Credit: Supplied

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) is looking at refreshing its e-invoicing Peppol panel, seeking out new partners and updating the listed services of its existing ones.



The Australian government, through the ATO, is looking to update its Peppol Capabilities and Associated Services panel, which is centred on the international Peppol eprocurement framework that is used for the cross-border digital exchange of procurement documents and data.

The panel, which saw its first term start in November 2020 and is set to continue to 30 September 2023, already has 25 suppliers, including the likes of EY, IBM Australia and FUJIFILM Data Management Solutions Australia.

With the refresh, the ATO is looking for new partners to join and current panel members to apply for new categories or updating their pricing of the categories they are already supply.

These categories cover core Peppol capabilities, access point integration to enterprise resource planning (ERP) or middleware products, access point integration to ERP or middleware services and e-invoicing-related streamlining services.

The RFT is open from now until 5 August, with the refresh expected to begin from October.

In the 2021-22 Budget, the federal government earmarked $15.3 million to drive the business uptake of e-invoicing as part of a $1.2 billion splash on its Digital Economy Strategy.