Inside Info accentuates analytics for Accent Group​

Paul Leahy (Qlik)

Qlik partner Inside Info has helped in the development of a central data analytics hub used across fashion retailer Accent Group's hundreds of retail stores.



The hub provides real-time sales and performance for stores across Accent’s 37 brands across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), which include Hype, Platypus, Saucony, Skechers, Vans and Timberland.

Across the group, this comes to 738 stores.

Inside Info has worked with Accent Group since 2015 and was called up in October 2021 to develop and deliver Qlik Sense analytics dashboards to provide to transactional level details.

Phil Langdale (Inside Info)

“These Qlik retail store applications as part of [phase one] were developed and delivered within eight weeks, having now been rolled out to over 500 users across Accent Group, with near real-time visibility of key sales and inventory measures,” said Inside Info director Phil Langdale.



In addition, Inside Info also provided a retail returns dashboard within Qlik Sense to monitor online and store returns for head office.

“It’s never been more important, especially in the fast-paced retail fashion space, to be first and smartest in market,” said Betty Thai, head of data and analytics for Accent Group. “That’s why we didn’t waste any time.

“Qlik came on board as our analytics partner in October 2021 and we quickly rolled out our dashboards across Australia and New Zealand. Our vision quickly took shape with the help of Qlik, and the rollout started to match our own enthusiasm and pace.”

The plan for the hub, according to Qlik, is to improve visibility of business performance and efficiencies, streamline onboarding processes new markets, teams and brands, as well as upskill the company’s workforce in data literacy and analytics.

The latter point is already taking place, the vendor claimed, with Thai adding the addition of the platform has led to an increase in cross-store collaborations, healthy competition and skill building.

“Betty operates a lean data analytics team inhouse, but with Qlik as partner she was able to rapidly scale up development and rollout a project that has not only upskilled an entire workforce, but also fundamentally changed the way Accent Group operates and monitors performance,” said Paul Leahy, A/NZ country manager for Qlik.

“Investing in workforce data literacy is the most important thing that corporations can do for employees today.

“We believe everyone should be able to use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve problems, and we are immensely proud to be partnering with companies like Accent Group that share that vision.”

Future phases of this project, according to Inside Info, may look at expanding the platform to Accent’s non-company-owned stores.