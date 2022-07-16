Trend Micro scores AWS Healthcare Competency

Adds to the vendor’s more than 15 AWS competencies.

Ashley Watkins (Trend Micro) Credit: Trend Micro

Trend Micro has achieved Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Healthcare Competency, marking the cyber security vendor's 15th with the global hyperscaler.

According to AWS, partners with the Healthcare competency have demonstrated both technical expertise and customer success through building healthcare solutions on AWS-based solutions that store, process, transmit and analyse clinical information.

“Technology innovation is in our DNA. This latest designation is another proof point of our successful business transformation as a platform-based cyber security provider,” said Ashley Watkins, vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Trend Micro.

“As we continue to expand into new business verticals, a strong relationship with AWS allows us to broaden our customer base and jointly create a secure cloud environment.”

Trend Micro also has the AWS DevOps competency, which is earmarked for companies that demonstrate expertise in delivering DevOps on AWS, alongside its 14 others.

According to the cloud giant, partners with this competency offer services and software to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, monitoring application and infrastructure performance, as well as integrating security best practices, policies and guardrails into CI/CD pipelines.

In April, Australian AWS advanced consulting partner Cevo achieved AWS' DevOps competency, which made it its second designation from the cloud giant, its other being the migration consulting competency.