AC3 added to NSW govt cloud panel

AC3 has been appointed as a cloud provider to NSW government’s Cloud Purchasing Arrangement (CPA) panel.



The CPA is collection allows the consumption of cloud and associated services by state government agencies and other eligible non-government bodies from suppliers such as AC3.

The managed services provider was added to the panel alongside a bevvy of other providers, which include Datacom, Tesserent, Macquarie Government, Centorrino Technologies and Ethan Group.

While the managed services provider has provided IT services and cloud platforms to the NSW government since the start of its business in 1999, the CPA is expected to improve AC3’s relationship with the NSW government.

“As NSW Government executes on its cloud first policy we are seeing more customers seek choice in their cloud provider,” said AC3 CEO Simon Xistouris.

“It’s no longer a one size fits all model but a hybrid approach where agencies are choosing the right cloud for the right workload.

“The inclusion of AC3 on the CPA gives NSW government agencies more choice and allows for easier engagement with a partner who is an expert in hybrid and multi cloud.”

The addition of AC3 to the CPA comes months after Macquarie Government was added to the panel, claiming it was the first Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company to join the CPA.

At the time of its addition, Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope said it was a “huge step” in the company’s more than 20-year history with working with the NSW government.