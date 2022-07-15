Datacom secures $119M Transport for NSW managed network deal

Alex Coates (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has scooped a multi-year $119.3 million master managed network services deal with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) replacing incumbent DXC Technology.

The five-year deal, which comes up for renewal in May 2027, will see Datacom provide network operations and a high-speed and digital ecosystem that supports customer service.

Datacom will create about 50 local IT jobs as part of the project, which will provide the network services for the Transport IT network covering trains, buses, ferries, trams, and corporate services for Transport’s divisions across Greater Sydney and Regional NSW.

Also included in the deal is an ‘uplift’ in service offerings involving automation and monitoring toolsets.

“This partnership with Transport for NSW will see us strengthen the resilience and efficiency of their IT network and future-proof it with technologies that will improve the experience for the NSW team and their customers,” Datacom Australia managing director Alex Coates told ARN.

“We’re a local provider and our work with Transport for NSW is an opportunity to continue our investment in NSW, creating jobs and fostering high-tech skills which will have a meaningful impact on the local economy.”

The initial IT support arrangement was established in 2015 on a seven-year basis awarded to UXC, which held a 23-year relationship with TfNSW.

UXC was acquired by CSC in 2015 and rebranded to DXC Technology in 2017 following the merger between CSC and the enterprise service business unit of Hewlett Pack Enterprise.

As the contract period came to a close, TfNSW ran a select tender process for a new provider that continue delivering the department’s requirements, a TfNSW spokesperson said.

“Thanks to the efforts of DXC, Datacom will be entering a more mature operating environment, which will enable them to deliver further uplifts to our managed network services,” the spokesperson said. “The initial focus will be on a seamless transition from DXC to Datacom with appropriate handover and knowledge transfer to ensure operational support and stability are maintained.

“The new contract will allow Transport to capitalise on the substantial advancements seen in the telecommunications services market in recent years and support the delivery of a record $112.7 billion infrastructure pipeline that will shape NSW for generations to come.”



