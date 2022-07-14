Novum Networks launches new partner program

The telco is giving away discounted Broadworks licenses to partners for a period of six months.

Nigel Keswick (Novum) Credit: Novum

Brisbane-based B2B telco Novum Networks has launched the Fast Track Program for its white label and channel partners.

The new program aims to introduce additional recurring revenue streams and speed up sales through the provision of discounted Broadworks licenses to the telco’s partners for a period of six months – starting 1st July 2022 and running till 31st December 2022.

Broadworks’ cloud collaboration technology and experiences seek to enable partners and end-users to enhance their communications solutions through various advanced calling features and capabilities, such as UCx with Webex, Call Centre, and Call Forwarding Selective.



In particular, Novum Networks hopes to incentivise partners to create better end-user experiences to attract customers and improve competitiveness whilst expanding revenue opportunities.

“We're introducing the Fast Track Program because we know our partners are looking to adapt to the market and offer relevant communication and collaboration solutions during these unprecedented times. The program opens more doors for our partners and allows them to meet the changing market demands,” said Nigel Keswick, managing director of Novum Networks.

"Our confidence in our platform makes us comfortable to give away Broadworks licenses. The Fast Track Program effectively gives our partners a head start in selling voice into emerging markets and lets them experience what a voice partnership with us can bring."