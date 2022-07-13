Chrysos goes Wild with NetSuite

Chrysos was interested in Wild Tech’s ability to support multiple platforms and deliver global scalability.

Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) specialist Wild Tech has implemented NetSuite for mining technology company Chrysos Corporation.

The new relationship is centred on the continuing evolution of Chrysos’ financial platforms and systems, which has staff throughout Australia, North America and Africa.

Chrysos was formed in 2016 as a business to commercialise PhotonAssay, a minerals analysis technology originally developed by Australia’s national science agency CSIRO.

The partnership between Wild Tech and Chrysos kick-started following Chrysos re-evaluating its IT and software landscape ahead of its public listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Chrysos had a number of bespoke systems that they can now streamline along with a single unified NetSuite instance.

“We selected Wild Tech for its focus on next generation digital operating models. Combined with its attention to our unique business and industry details, the fit made a lot of sense,” Chrysos CFO Brett Coventry said.

“We were particularly interested in Wild Tech’s ability to support multiple platforms and deliver global scalability which helped in our decision to transition to NetSuite.”

The evaluation and scoping process of the project took approximately three months to minimise disruption to Chrysos' ongoing operations and in particular their pre-listing activities.

The process was tailored to Chrysos' needs, maturity and industry after evaluating a number of ERP systems, ultimately settling with NetSuite that was best suited for its expected hyper-growth due to its multi-subsidiary and multi-currency capabilities.

“Chrysos with its flagship technology, PhotonAssay, is really transforming the worldwide mining industry, and we couldn’t be happier to support the business as it continues to evolve the systems and platforms underpinning its global growth strategy,” Wild Tech managing director Grant Wild said.

“The key to this exciting mission-aligned partnership will be to help Chrysos future-proof its digital operating model and support its ongoing market penetration plans."



Due to its recent Chrysos engagement and other project wins, Grant said it was continuing to heavily invest in new people and resources.

“We have grown over 300 per cent in the past 12 months and can only see that continuing,” he added.