AMIT wins Panasonic deployment with SA Ambulance Service

Forms part of $1.2 million investment in more than 300 new mobile data terminals (MDTs).

Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-based vehicle mobility specialist Advanced Mobile IT (AMIT) has won a contract to overhaul South Australia Ambulance Service’s (SAAS) communications equipment.

As part of a $1.2 million investment, AMIT will deploy 300 new Panasonic mobile data terminals (MDTs) to replace the existing Motorola MW810 devices used by the ambulance service.

Rollout of the new devices across SAAS has commenced, with all 300 mobile data terminals scheduled for completion by 2023.

“MDTs are essentially computers in our ambulances that provide all the latest information between our Triple Zero call centre and on road crews,” said interim executive director of state-wide operational service Kate Clarke.

“Without MDTs, our service delivery would be significantly impacted, so it is crucial we have the latest technology to ensure optimal performance with our call taking and dispatch systems.

“The new devices will also allow further innovation that to this point has not been possible. It places SAAS in a great position for the future.”

The contract win is AMIT's first with SAAS, having already supplied technology to ambulance services in Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Papua New Guinea. It has also supplied tech for SA Police and the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS).

In addition, AMIT won a major deal last month to integrate Fire and Rescue NSW’s vehicle communications hub solution which includes Cobham 323 satellite unit, Motorola APX8500 radio bricks with Sierra MG90 router and Motorola GNX6 (vehicle telemetry) units into the fire trucks.