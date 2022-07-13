Data#3 promotes John Tan to chief customer officer

Newly created role will focus on creating and managing the strategy and operational direction.

John Tan (Data#3) Credit: John Tan

Data#3 has promoted general manager for infrastructure solutions John Tan to the newly created position of chief customer officer.

Tan will now be tasked with focusing on creating and managing the strategy and operational direction across the business, specifically around Data#3’s infrastructure solutions, software solutions and services sales.

“I’m excited by what this role represents to our customers, our team, our vendors and our culture of driving customer success,” Tan said. “The customer is at the heart of everything we do at Data#3, and I’m passionate about leveraging our digital and lifecycle approach more broadly across our business to drive customer experience.”

Having spent 14 years at Data#3, Tan has held numerous leadership positions across the business, managing Data#3’s maintenance solutions and infrastructure solutions.

“I’m honoured to continue my journey with Data#3 in this new role and drive the go-to-market strategy across our sales organisation,” Tan added. “I appreciate the support of our leadership team in appointing me to our first ever CCO role, confirming our strategy continues to centre around enabling our customers success."

Tan will work closely with Graham Robinson, who was recently promoted to the role of Data#3 chief technology officer.

“Data#3’s decades of success in a highly competitive industry are largely thanks to the skill, dedication, and innovation of our people,” Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

“I’m delighted to see John continue his progression within Data#3 and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”