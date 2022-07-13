New SMS scam blocking rules come into play for telcos

Telcos will face penalties of up to $250,000 for breaching ACMA directions to comply with the new code.

Credit: ACMA

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has registered new rules for telcos to identify, trace and block SMS scams.

The ACMA worked closely with industry peak body Communications Alliance to develop the Reducing Scam Calls and Scam Short Messages industry code in response to evidence that SMS scams are increasing in prevalence and impact.

Under the rules, telcos must also publish information to assist their customers to proactively manage and report SMS scams, share information about scam messages with other telcos and report identified scams to authorities.

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said the new rules are the latest step towards providing better protections for consumers against scams.

Combating SMS and identity theft phone scams is an ACMA compliance priority and telcos will face penalties of up to $250,000 for breaching ACMA directions to comply with the new code.

“SMS scams can be highly sophisticated and have devastating financial and emotional impacts for victims. In some circumstances, scammers can take a person’s life savings and cause profound ongoing distress,” O’Loughlin said.

“These scam messages are deeply frustrating to Australians because they are received on devices that are an essential part of our social and economic lives. Almost every Australian adult and business is affected. We shouldn’t have to screen messages and adopt workaround behaviours to be able to feel safe and stay connected.”

According to data from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch website, financial losses from SMS scams this year to date increased by 188 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 – from around $2.3 million to over $6.5 million.

SMS scams accounted for about 32 per cent of all reported scams to date this year.

“There is no silver bullet to stop scams, but we know enforceable laws can have a significant impact and every blocked scam is a win for consumers. The harder we make it for scammers, the less Australians are likely to be targeted,” O’Loughlin said.

The ACMA chair also said the action to target scam SMS will build on the 2020 industry code that tackled scam calls, which in the first 16 months after the Reducing Scam Calls code was put in place, telcos reported blocking over 549 million scam calls to Australian phone numbers.

The latest update complements ACMA-made rules that came into force on 30 June 2022 that require telcos to use multi-factor ID checks for customer transactions for customer transactions that are commonly targeted by scammers, including SIM swap requests and account changes.