Leader scores Microsoft ESD distribution agreement

Leader has expanded its ongoing relationship with Microsoft to become a direct electronic software delivery (ESD) distributor for Australia.



This will allow it to offer Windows and Office directly to its resellers, according to Leader managing director Theo Kristoris.

The expanded ESD agreement sees Leader add to its existing original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and cloud solution provider (CSP) portfolios, with it obtaining the latter designation in 2020.



“We are heading into the fourth digital revolution, and our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be profitable,” Kristoris said.

“Resellers can now source all their PC and hardware needs together with Microsoft’s ESD from one distributor.”

By going through ESD, Leader said products will have 24/7 availability, secure and seamless delivery, as well as eco-friendliness, with all the benefits of boxed products.



Access to Microsoft’s ESD will be made available through Leader’s web portal.

The expanded agreement with Microsoft follows the distributor signing a distribution agreement with video surveillance vendor Milesight earlier this month.

Through the Milesight agreement agreement, Leader will have access to its range of internet of things-enabled surveillance cameras and 5G enabled routers.

Additionally, Leader bolstered its VoIP portfolio in May with Singaporean PBX appliance manufacturer and unified communications vendor Call4tel, which was said to provide the local market with a wide range of 3CX PBX hardware appliances.