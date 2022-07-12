IT job ads dip in June

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

IT job advertisements around the country declined during the month of June, falling 2.8 per cent.

This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report for last month, which is down from May’s growth of 0.6 per cent.

Breaking down the job ads by state and territory, South Australia recorded the largest decline with 9.5 per cent, followed by Western Australia with 6.9 per cent, NSW with 5.4 per cent and Victoria with 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Northern Territory recorded the largest growth of all states and territories during June, rising 18.1 per cent month-on-month.

Following the NT was the ACT, which recorded growth of 10.7 per cent, Queensland with 2.6 per cent and Tasmania with 4.3 per cent.

On a role-by-role basis, developers and programmers are still the most commonly found on the site, yet fell 7 per cent month-by-month, followed by business and systems analysts, which declined by 8 per cent and engineering and software-related roles, which recorded a rise of 2 per cent.

The ICT industry’s decline in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation fell by 2.1 per cent, down from May’s increase of 2.1 per cent.

Despite the decline, Seek Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said job ad levels are still higher than they were during the first two years of the pandemic.

“While the decline in ads was felt in every state and territory, job ads on Seek.com.au remain 23.3 per cent higher than this time last year and 52.4 per cent higher than June 2019,” she said.

“Applications per job ad fell by 2.3 per cent month-on-month, as the job market continues to tighten, albeit at a slower pace,” she added.