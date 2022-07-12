FirstWave inks network monitoring deal with Macquarie Cloud

Featuring Network Management Information System (NMIS) at the core of the solution.

Danny Maher (FirstWave) Credit: Opmatek

Publicly listed FirstWave Cloud Technology has inked a five-year deal with Macquarie Cloud Services to provide networking monitoring and intelligence software along with associated implementation and training services.

FirstWave’s Network Management Information System (NMIS) makes up the core of the solution, which came to light as a result of its January acquisition of Opmantek.

The value of the contract is expected to grow substantially over time as the number of devices monitored by NMIS increases.

FirstWave CEO and managing director Danny Maher said NMIS’ proven track record instills confidence that it will meet and exceed Macquarie’s expectations.

“Macquarie Telecom Group is a major telco, cloud and data centre services provider to business and government in Australia,” Maher said.

“Their commitment broadens our current channel to the Australian market and with the broad portfolio of products now available from FirstWave, I look forward to the opportunity to deepen our relationship across other areas of the group over time.”

FirstWave acquired Queensland-founded network management, automation and IT audit software provider Opmantek in a deal valued at $62 million, which was first announced in November last year.

As a result of the agreement, Opmantek's Maher became FirstWave’s managing director and CEO, replacing Neil Pollock.

Founded in Australia and headquartered in San Francisco, Opmantek primarily sells its software-as-as-service to managed services providers and small-businesses in North America.



According to FirstWave, Opmantek is a "fast-growing SaaS [software-as-a-service] business" that generated $3.4 million of annualised recurring revenue at 100 per cent gross margin in June 2021.



