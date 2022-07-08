MyCISO launches in the Australian market

After two attempts the vision to create “simplified security management” SaaS tool comes to life.

Dane Meah (MyCISO) Credit: ARN

Centralised cyber security management platform MyCISO has been launched in the Australian market under the leadership of Dane Meah.

The vision was to create a “simplified security management” SaaS tool that can be used by IT leaders or security managers that are seeking to operationalise and uplift their security program and MSPs looking to deliver a professional, consultant-grade security-as-a-service.

Essentially, Meah said it was seeking to “SaaSify the security consultant, who were increasingly more costly and becoming inaccessible for many organisations.”

“MyCISO simplifies the journey for organisations and their IT providers to assess, improve and manage their cybersecurity,” he said.

At launch MyCISO has 11 staff onboard with plans to hire more staff such as a security principal, product manager, customer success manager, channel manager and sales executive.

“We will also retain our agility and look for opportunities when they arise to bring in quality and people that can make a difference,” he said.

Meah said the opportunity to engage with MSPs was “huge”.

“Our aim is to target providers who are seeking an easier way to assess the security posture, create consultant-grade reports, and then have a platform to manage the ongoing security uplift program,” he said.

“This will be an incredible tool for an MSP looking to deliver security as a service more comprehensively.”

In April, Meah took the second version of MyCISO into beta and then followed it with a 'soft-launch’ in June.

To date, Meah said it has maintained a 100 per cent beta to customer conversion rate and at 30 June and has 24 paying customers and counting including the likes of Mirvac, UTS, Telstra Super, GrainCorp, Ascham School, Caritas Australia and Rugby Australia.

From an idea to business launch

The vision for MyCISO developed from within Meah’s previous business venture in InfoTrust, which built a security consulting practice in 2017 with a remit of creating the MyCISO app.

“We attended ARN Edge in 2018 and 2019 and spoke with dozens of MSPs who were looking for a way to deliver Security as a Service, but finding, hiring and retaining security talent was difficult and costly,” Meah said. “It was here where we realised MyCISO was a tool for MSPs too. A single pane of glass to manage their customers security uplift journey.”

After building a successful prototype, Meah said it engaged a software development firm to build the first version and finally got to customer beta in May 2020, but unexpectedly hit a roadblock when both InfoTrust’s consulting practice manager resigned along with the product leader.

“I had no choice but to take over and I quickly realised the first version product we built was the classic "built by consultants for consultants". Problem was, an IT leader that didn’t come from the GRC/security background simply couldn’t use this tool. We had built a very complicated tool that only security consultants would understand,” Meah said.

This led to Meah leaving his top post at InfoTrust, to dedicate his time and effort into MyCISO and hire user experience focused product owner, Phil McCann.

“With one failed build under my belt, but an unwavering optimism and can-do mindset we spent nearly a year trying to re-engineer the software to create version two with greater simplicity, but the foundations of what we had built were flawed. We made the painful decision to scrap the code-base and start again with only our learnings intact,” Meah said.

“We re-designed the entire product with one core principle - elegant simplicity. We kept our target market at the forefront of every design and feature consideration. We created persona's for our target market - "Charles the CIO", "Terry the Technical IT Manager" and "Michael the MSP". What would they want? Would this make sense to them?”

In the course of the redesign, MyCISO tripled its development team and pushed hard to create the SaaS platform that delivered on its promise -- to simplify security management for all.

“Whilst development occurred, the more arduous task of distilling complex security jargon into easy to understand language began. We took the view that in the Twitter generation if it was more than 130 characters, it was too long,” Meah said.

To truly “SaaSify the consultant” Meah said it had to create reports that a tenured security consultant would stand behind.

To do this, Meah said it set the team to task creating Gap Assessment, Risk Assessment and Security Improvement Strategy reports.

“It was here where we started to do things never previously possible with a consulting engagement. We created complex algorithms which considered every data input to make security improvement recommendations,” he said. “The output was a data-drive improvement strategy which prioritised mitigation of the greatest risks."

In the immediate term, Meah said he was laser focused on three things: successfully launching the new business venture and getting the product out to market; establishing its team and core business processes and continuing to innovate the product and establish the next generation of security.

“With a great product with an exciting feature set and a packed product roadmap we're extremely excited to take MyCISO to customers and MSPs,” he said.