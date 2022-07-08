Turbonomic channel boss Verity White promoted to IBM ecosystem lead

Verity White (Turbonomic) Credit: David Thomson

Regional Turbonomic channel chief Verity White has been promoted to a new partner-led role within IBM’s Asia Pacific ecosystem.

White joined IBM's application management division from Box, where she was regional director of partner sales in A/NZ, in October last year.

At the time, she was tasked with driving partner channel and alliances business for Turbonomic across Asia Pacific.

However, Sydney-based White will now hold the new title of director of ecosystem -- build and service and software transformation -- IBM Australia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand and South Korea (ASEANZK).

Agnes Heftberger, general manager and technology leader IBM ASEANZK, said White would play a “key role” in helping to “expand and re-invent" IBM’s partner ecosystem within the ASEANZK region.

“In this newly created role, Verity is responsible for our build and service partners across the region, as well as transforming our software ecosystem,” Heftberger said.

“IBM’s partner ecosystem is integral to our transformation story and with her experience and strategic mindset.”

ARN understands that the new role will also include White's channel leadership of Turbonomic.

Before joining Box in 2018, White spent seven years at Microsoft Australia, serving in a variety of partner-led roles, including senior partner development manager of the Enterprise Partner Group for Australia.

White’s move follows a number of changes at Big Blue in Asia Pacific, which saw the departure of IBM Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) managing director Katrina Troughton and the creation of the ASEANZK region.

Heftberger was subsequently appointed to the role of general manager and technology leader for ASEANZK.

In January this year, IBM’s general manager for Asia Pacific, Brenda Harvey also departed, making way for Paul Burton, former IBM executive and ex-CEO at Mastech Infotrellis, to step into the top regional job.

He later told ARN that IBM’s channel had in the past not been “properly cared for” and did not “have the proper focus”.

However, he stressed that has now changed, saying: “In the last few years, the channel has been king for us, especially in Asia Pacific."

“We’re investing a lot in the channel and in some ways the channel is the most important part of our strategy," he said. "The focus that we are putting in the APAC channel has never been done before. But we are doing it now and we are going to do it successfully.”