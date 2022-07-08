Vanessa Sorenson crowned Microsoft A/NZ global partner solutions director

Vanessa Sorenson (Microsoft) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft has promoted Vanessa Sorenson as its A/NZ global partner solutions director stepping into Rachel Bondi’s shoes, who has been promoted to a new role in Microsoft Asia.

Bondi’s new role will see her looking after small, medium and corporate businesses across China, Japan, India, Korea, Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Bondi’s Microsoft career spans more than 25 years, and she held the role as A/NZ global partner solutions director for the past three years.

“I would like to close this chapter as the Australia leader for the Global Partner Solutions Group as I have deep gratitude for your partnership over the past three years,” Bondi said in a LinkedIn post.

“As a next step in my career, I’m looking forward to leading Microsoft Asia for Small, Medium and Corporate business across China, Japan, India, Korea, Asia-Pacific, and of course Australia and New Zealand.

“I cannot wait to learn, be curious and share the experience with you all over the coming weeks and months.”

Sorenson herself has been with Microsoft for five years and will continue as its New Zealand country leader while taking on new responsibilities as A/NZ global partner solutions director.

“What excites me most is that this role sits at the very heart of innovation, as partners are the creative engine of our industry,” Sorenson said. “I am constantly impressed by the incredible work that partners throughout A/NZ are doing, and the impact it is having on people, communities and organisations.

“I want to thank my predecessor Rachel Bondi and her incredible team for setting us all up for success. Over the past five years at Microsoft, I’ve enjoyed supporting New Zealand customers and partners and watching the ecosystem grow.”

Sorenson said spending time with partners, the number one pressing issue was attracting and retaining skilled talent.

“We have an ambitious mission statement at Microsoft, which is, ‘Empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more.’ We have big investments that will offer impressive technological opportunities across A/NZ, but which will also require upskilling on an unprecedented scale,” she said.

“This period of upskilling is a moment in time for us to foster greater diversity and inclusion within our industry. This is core to my purpose."

In regards to addressing the skills, diversity and inclusion agenda, Sorenson said Microsoft was just warming up with initiatives such as the Microsoft Traineeship Program, 10KWahine, its recent cyber-skilling agreement with TupuToa and much more to come.



“At Microsoft we talk a lot about both purpose and impact. And if I could affect one significant change in my time in technology it would be to achieve greater diversity and inclusion within our industry,” she said.



