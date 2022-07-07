QPC dials Anglicare on to Genesys Contact Centre platform

Anglicare is also exploring customer sentiment analysis with the Call Journey Application as part of the platform.

Melbourne-based managed service provider QPC has played an instrumental role in helping Anglicare’s shift towards implementing the Genesys Contact Centre solution.

Stepping back to 2018, Anglicare’s customer contact centre manager Roy Hazelwood said it was using an old, proprietary system that lacked features to provide customer choice in interaction channels.

“This was limiting our business continuity and redundancy capability,” Hazelwood said. “We recognised that compared to other companies, our customers had little choice in ways of interacting with us and calls were often triaged twice for services requiring counselling or community services.

“We also had no timely and objective measurement of customer sentiment and staff performance for coaching purposes.”

Listening to staff concerns with the tools and systems at hand and how this affected their ability to perform at their best, Hazelwood began considering options on the table.

He ruled that upgrading the current system was far too costly and would require a long timeframe, plus the inconvenience of system updates and outages.

“A cloud-based system was easy and fast to implement, system updates are effectively instant. It also provided agility with a customer contact platform and responsive external support,” he said.

Four years on, the changes to address these factors have been implemented through the deployment of QPC’s Genesys Contact Centre Solution with call recording and agent coaching capabilities.

Hazelwood said it was also exploring customer sentiment analysis with the Call Journey Application as part of the contact centre platform.

Hazelwood pointed out the timely solution and with the assistance of QPC enabled rapid expansion of the Contact Centre coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak, improved its customer experience with a streamlined Interactive Voice Response (IVR) allowing effective connection to Anglicare sales and services and improved customer choice capability with multiple interaction channels now being made available including voice, email, chat, and SMS, and the choice of automated call-backs to suit their schedules.

The new contact centre platform also streamlined rapid transfer and connection to the right areas of the business with search, dial and interaction visibility all from ‘one pane of glass’.

On top of this, Hazelwood said Angelicare was now ‘integration ready’ as it continues to move towards more meaningful relationship management with its customers, seeking to provide suitable products and services in context of their journey through various stages of life.

“QPC has provided useful assistance in thinking through data strategy and integration aspects with other systems to provide an all-in-one solution for our agents,” he said. “As QPC’s design was cloud-based, there were minimal costs internally and the cutover had no impact or downtime.”

QPC, which is a Genesys Gold partner, has to date connected more than 120 Genesys customers. Across Australia, QPC has 35 employees in its Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth offices with openings in sales and services in each state.

QPC commercial director Peter Levine said it has migrated 21 customers to the cloud platform in the past 12 months.

“We work with our customers to select, define, plan and deliver a clear business, technical and financial outcome from their cloud strategy and we pave the way to the cloud with confidence,” Levine said.

“At QPC we have found that customers are driven to the cloud for numerous reasons. In many cases, their legacy hardware and infrastructure requires replacement, or is costly to maintain and out of warranty.

“Alternatively, they may be required to reduce overall technical footprint, or simplify complex IT architectures. A cloud-based subscription is far more affordable than paying upfront costs for on-premises, and provides greater control over ongoing costs.”

Levine highlighted the most significant driver was adaptability.

“Following the turbulence of a global pandemic and the consequential shifts in ways of working as well as social norms, our customers are looking for the ability to quickly react to changing business trends or customer requirements,” he said.

“Our customers specifically highlight the reduction in pressure on their IT teams, more consistent experiences across multiple and varied interaction channels, first call resolution is greatly increased and there are more opportunities for innovation.”