ISW Australia gains Informatica platinum status

Richard Scott (Informatica) Credit: Informatica

Australian systems integrator ISW has gained platinum status with enterprise cloud data management vendor Informatica.

Having gained the highest tier in Informatica’s global partner program, Tasmania-headquartered ISW will work with customers to deliver Informatica’s intelligent data management cloud.

Founded in 1996, ISW offers cloud, software, application development and service to customers in Australia and New Zealand and became an Informatica silver partner in 2018.

"This award status recognises our relentless commitment and focus in offering solutions to customers who are looking to create value from their data-led digital transformation,” said Ian Warner, managing director of ISW. “The recognition speaks volume about the success and contributions we have brought to the partnership with Informatica since we became a silver partner in 2018.”

Richard Scott, vice president and managing director of Informatica Australia and New Zealand, called ISW "instrumental” in helping customers “maximise value from their data-led transformation journey”.

“As we move to expand our partnership into IDMC offering, we look forward to working alongside ISW to help customers discover more value from data at enterprise scale, delivering faster, secure, and trusted intelligent insights from the cloud for positive outcomes,” he added.