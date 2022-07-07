Fujitsu acquires ServiceNow partner Enable

Claims will bolster its business applications focus areas under new global Uvance brand.

Bruce Hara (Enable Professional Services) Credit: Bruce Hara

Fujitsu Australia has made its third acquisition in 15 months, scooping up Melbourne-based ServiceNow partner Enable Professional Services.

As part of the deal, Fujitsu will gain access to Enable’s ServiceNow advisory, consulting and delivery services, as well as its employees based across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and India.

Enable will now operate as a stand-alone Fujitsu company under the leadership of founder Bruce Hara, and be re-branded ‘Enable, a Fujitsu company’.

The global systems integrator claimed the acquisition will bolster its ‘business applications' focus area, which forms under Fujitsu’s new global Uvance brand.

Uvance claims to deliver a transformation portfolio based on sustainability.

“M&A helps realise Fujitsu’s ambition of becoming a global leading DX services player,” said Nicholas Fraser, head of strategic growth and investments at Fujitsu Limited.

“We look for opportunities that will help Fujitsu gain differentiation in digital technologies including AI, cybersecurity, or analytics, and build world-class capabilities to engage clients in business transformative discussions. Our investments also accelerate the realisation of our Uvance vision. Our planned acquisition of Enable Professional Services represents an important milestone on this journey.”

Until last year, Fujitsu Australia had not made any acquisitions in over a decade. It broke this lull with the acquisition of Melbourne data analytics specialist management consultancy Versor.

Then in February this year, Fujitsu Australia added to its cyber security and cloud prowess with the acquisition of Microsoft gold partner and service provider Oobe.

Founded in 2014, Enable has nine offices across Australia and Asia and has 300 employees. The company, which partners solely with ServiceNow, was selected to help the vendor roll out NSW Health’s in-house vaccination booking system CoVax.

Enable was part of the team that implemented a vaccination booking system, powered by ServiceNow, to facilitate 1.7 million appointments and 1.2 million doses in arms.

Earlier this year, Enable was highlighted as one of the top Australian ServiceNow partners for its skill with the vendor’s software.

According to research firm Information Services Group (ISG)’s Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report, Enable is the only locally-headquartered channel player to be considered a leader in select elements of the vendor’s offerings.

Speaking about Enable' buy-out, Hara said: "Enable has always looked for chances to make life better for our customers and for our team.

"Joining Fujitsu ticks both these boxes, offering us new markets and geographies, and significant scale. With these opportunities, we know we can drive even greater market impact. So the future is exciting, and we’re ready to showcase to the world what we can do as a Fujitsu company.”