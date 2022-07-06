Nine suppliers gain spots on WA Govt’s CUA panel

The CUA mandates which suppliers can sell particular brands of desktops, notebooks, tablets and other computing and mobile devices

Acer, ASI Solutions, CDM Australia, CompNow, Data#3, EdSys Computers, Moncrieff Technology, Solutions IT, Stott and Hoare, and Winthrop have each secured a spot on Western Australia’s panel to supply computing and mobile devices.

The Common Use Arrangement (CUA) panel was first introduced by the WA government in 2015 and governs which suppliers can sell particular brands of desktops, notebooks, tablets and other computing and mobile devices, to which agencies.

The current contact term takes place from 1 July to 30 June 2024 and features four extension options of two years each, potentially taking the final expiry of the deal to 30 June 2032.

“With a core focus on Modern Workplace and lifecycle management of devices, we are excited to be offering our already established and proven full range of Professional Services across the state,” ASI Solutions director Justin Lowe said.

“We’re seen not only as a supplier, but as a trusted advisor to government departments throughout the country.

“Working with local, state and federal departments, including NFPs, for over 35 years has proven that we have the skills, technical ability, and trust to deliver highly successful solutions time and time again.

“The contract win is another milestone for ASI Solutions as it continues to grow from strength to strength with the business now doing over $150m of revenues across Australia and New Zealand."

For Data#3, this is the first time it has been involved in this particular WA CUA panel since launching its Perth office in 2007, sparking the publicly-listed integrator to pour more investment into the state.







