US Microsoft partner CoreView launches in Australia

Appoints Chris Lawley as regional manager and partners with Rhipe and Data#3.

Credit: Dreamstime

US-based Microsoft partner CoreView has launched a presence in Australia under the leadership of former Internet 2.0 executive Chris Lawley.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the Microsoft Gold Partner offers a suite of tools to manage complex 365 ecosystems, from enacting privileges, eliminating wasted licenses and automating repetitive tasks.

As well as selling its solutions on the Azure marketplace, CoreView also works with resellers in the US and Europe. It recently signed strategic deals with Data3 and Rhipe, which it claims have delivered “a healthy pipeline of additional relationships and deals lined up”.

According to CoreView, the Australia launch is aimed at strengthening the company’s partnerships with customers in Asia Pacific and responding to increasing demand in the region.

“I am beyond excited to help introduce and expand CoreView’s presence in Australia and the wider APAC region,” said Lawley.

“There is such a clear need for a data- and insights-driven management solution like CoreView, particularly given how heavily regulated security and compliance are in this market. As such, I have no doubt that CoreView will provide a number of benefits to our current and future partners here, helping uplevel IT management in the Microsoft 365 space.”

Lawley will be based in Sydney and has previously held roles at Blink and Diligent Corporation.