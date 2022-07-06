Logicalis powers up Microsoft muscle with Datacom’s Tammy Antoniou

Credit: Dreamstime

Following a company restructure, Logicalis Australia has appointed Tammy Antoniou to strengthen its Microsoft managed services business.

Taking on the title of Microsoft engagement manager, Antoniou will work closely with Logicalis’ sector leads, who were appointed following a realignment of Logicalis’ sales teams into vertical divisions.

As part of her new role, Antoniou will work with customers on their Microsoft Azure, digital workplace and cloud service provider licensing requirements.

She joins Logicalis from Datacom, where more recently she was a software solutions consultant, a role which saw her oversee Microsoft licensing, services and agreements while ensuring the latest solutions and licensing regulations were followed.

In her two-decade career, Antoniou has worked for Microsoft, Rhipe, Staples and Ingram Micro, and also holds several Microsoft certifications.

Antoniou said her role will be assisting customers to get the most out of their Microsoft investment.

Her appointment follows the recent promotion of Lisa Fortey from her dual roles of enterprise and Victoria manager to the newly created position of national sales manager.



Under the new structure, Logicalis’ sales team will all report to Fortey, having previously reported to state sales managers.

“Tammy brings to Logicalis Australia impressive expertise, and she will play a pivotal role in how our local partnership with Microsoft will continue to deliver successful digital transformation outcomes for our joint customers,” Fortey said.

Fortey said Antoniou joins the team at a time when it has brought Logicalis Lifecycle Services to the market across three key architectures of Cloud, Workspace, Security – all built on Microsoft solutions.