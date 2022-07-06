Barracuda customises training in line with ACSC's Essential Eight

Eight core and two supplementary modules are added to the Barracuda Security Awareness Training program.

Mark Lukie (Barracuda). Credit: Barracuda

Cyber security vendor Barracuda has released a customised training curriculum aligned with the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s (ACSC) Essential Eight.

Eight core and two supplementary modules outlining the ACSC’s Essential Eight threat mitigation strategies are added to the Barracuda Security Awareness Training program.

These include application whitelisting, patching applications, configuring Microsoft Office, application hardening, restricting administrator privileges, patching operating systems, multi-factor authentication, daily backups, and social engineering.

“With phishing as the most reported scam type in Australia, Barracuda Security Awareness Training now enables Australian organisations to build a cybersecurity culture across businesses and help individuals to implement security best practices in daily lives,” Barracuda APAC director of sales engineering Mark Lukie said.

Barracuda senior app delivery product manager Andrew Simko said organisations that comply with the Essential Eight training will be more fully prepared and can take advantage of some additional business benefits from the investment in education.