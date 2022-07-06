Intel appoints first A/NZ leader in four years

Andrew McLean returns to vendor after six years.

Andrew McLean (Intel) Credit: Intel

Intel has appointed its first leader for Australia and New Zealand in more than four years in the form of former long-serving talent Andrew McLean.

The appointment sees McLean return to the semiconductor chip manufacturer after six years, most recently serving as enterprise sales director of Nearmap.

He will report to Alexis Crowell, vice president of Intel sales, marketing and communications group and managing director for Asia Territory.

McLean spent almost 18 years at Intel, holding the title of A/NZ enterprise sales director for the last three.

Since then, he has worked at HP, Experience Matters, ClearPath and, for the past year, at content and software-as-a-service provider Nearmap.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Intel at what is a time of transformation and growth for the company,” said McLean. “Our customers are transforming, the local technology sector is booming and our range of solutions is growing.

"We’re committed to delivering a new era of innovation and technology leadership for both businesses and consumers across Australia and New Zealand.”

V.R. Rajkumar was the last Intel A/NZ local lead, having served as country manager until his departure in 2018.

Rajkumar stepped into the role for a year after Kate Burleigh exited the Intel A/NZ leadership in 2017, having been managing director for five years and with Intel for more than 20.

Since Rajkumar’s departure, Intel A/NZ has been led by Intel Asia Territory’s leadership team.